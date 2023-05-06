DES MOINES, Iowa — More information is being released about what led to one person being shot on the southside of Des Moines Thursday night.

According to court documents, the shooting victim, a 32-year-old man, and his wife were arguing with each other in the driveway of their home in the 3300 of SW 7th Street. Eventually, the victim’s wife walked away and went inside of their home.

John Streeter, 34, overheard the argument unfold while sitting on the front porch of the house. Home surveillance video showed that after the victim’s wife went inside Streeter walked around the house to where the victim was and shot him several times at close range, a criminal complaint states.

According to court documents, the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Shortly after the shooting Streeter was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, willful injury-causing serious injury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is currently being held in the Polk County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 15.