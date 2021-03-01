Architects Show Off Renovations at Historic Polk County Courthouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Renovations are ongoing at the 115-year-old Polk County Courthouse. On Monday, the architects of the project gave a tour of the progress.

In 2012, Polk County residents voted in favor of an $81 million bond issue. Part of that money goes to re-make the Polk County Courthouse. Some of the original 1906 architecture is being restored and the building is being made more secure for judges and the public visiting the building. High-tech communication systems are being installed.

“This renovation will streamline the needs of Polk County’s judicial system finally into the 21st century. This building was opened in 1906, and over the years the wear and tear of the building really took its toll. As Polk County grew, the courthouse was no longer sustainable for a community of our size,” said Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly.

Over the years, large courtrooms in the building were sub-divided into multiple courtrooms to accommodate the number of judicial proceedings in Polk County. The courthouse had only six courtrooms when it was originally built. By 2019, the building had 29 courtrooms in the same amount of space.

The renovated courthouse will house a dedicated jury assembly for citizens assigned jury duty responsibilities. It will also include a new clerk’s space, payment center and information center, Polk County Sheriff and security spaces, and 17 courtrooms.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors outlined some of the architectural renovations taking place:

Cleaning a century’s worth of dirt/smoke/grime from existing marble, flooring and wood work.

Historically accurate plaster repair and paint scheme.

Renovated and retrofitted historic fixtures featuring LED lighting.

Lighting accents of the rotunda and historic lobby ceilings including removal of drop ceilings.

Restored and refinished wood work of historic seating and judges benches.

The project is set to be completed in late 2021.