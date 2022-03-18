DES MOINES, Iowa — Four of the six teens accused of killing one person and injuring two others in a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines last week will be back in court again next month. Octavio Lopez Sanchez (17), Henry Valladares Amaya (18), Manuel Bueza (16) and Romeo Perdomo (16) are each charged with one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday for the four teens was waived. The four will now be arraigned on April 22nd.

Two other teens – 14 year-old Nyang Chamdual and 15-year-old Alex Perdomo, are charged as well. Their prosecutions will begin in juvenile court and are being handled separately from their co-defendants at this time.

Police say the six targeted 15-year-old Jose David Lopez outside of East High School on March 7th. Dozens of rounds were fired at him. He was pronounced dead a hospital. Two teen girls, Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez, were injured in the shooting. Both remain hospitalized.