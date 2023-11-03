CENTERVILLE, Iowa — An Appanoose County man was arrested Friday for allegedly running a medical treatment center without a license.

On Friday deputies with the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a building housing the ‘Old Cabin Retreat’ in the 15000 block of Highway 5. According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrant was in connection to allegations of the ‘Old Cabin Retreat’ being operated as a medical treatment facility without a license.

Eddie Gingerich, 34, the owner and operator of the ‘Old Cabin Retreat’ was arrested and charged as a result of the investigation. Gingerich is accused of practicing medicine and dietetics without a proper license at the retreat. The sheriff’s office said several individuals have visited and stayed at the retreat for the same treatment since around 2020.

Gingerich is being held at the Appanoose County Jail on charges of license required – health related professions, license and regulation of hospitals, and license required – physicians and osteopaths. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are being considered.