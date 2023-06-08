DES MOINES, Iowa — With summer getting underway, people are paying more attention to their lawns. A new app in the Metro may help people care for the yard.

GreenPal recently officially launched in the Des Moines area.

One of its founders, Gene Caballero, said its like Uber for lawncare.

People can post their job request for their yard. GreenPal-approved vendors then bid on the project. The customer then picks the winning bid.

Caballero said to be GreenPal-approved, a vendor must be 18, have commercial-grade equipment, show photos of previous work, provide a driver’s license and social security number.

He said the company’s goal is to make things easier for both the consumer and vendor. The app handles matchmaking, payment processing and any potential follow-up service.

“We make it easy for them two to connect, we make it easier for the vendor to grow his business, to run his business, and I think the consumer mindset has kind of shifted now,” Caballero said. “We don’t want to wait on anything. Most people don’t want to talk to anybody so they just push a button and things just magically happen.”

He said people can request almost any yard-related service through GreenPal. That includes weekly landscaping, help with gutters or one-time shrub trimmings. The company also plans to launch snow removal service for the winter.