DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into and stealing equipment from the Des Moines Ape Initiative sanctuary back in August.

Chad Anthony Cooney, 43, was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Third Degree Burglary and First Degree Theft warrants.

On Aug. 27 the Great Ape Initiative was broken into, the Des Moines Police Department said. Several expensive tools were taken and a considerable amount of property damage occurred.

Detectives with the DMPD discovered Cooney allegedly attempting to pawn off the items believed to have been stolen from the sanctuary. When executing a search warrant, detectives recovered several of the stolen items.