Anti-Abortion Constitutional Amendment Passed by Iowa House

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House Republicans are trying to overturn an Iowa Supreme Court ruling from two-and-a-half years ago that ruled Iowa’s constitution protects the right to abortion in the state.

After a two-hour debate, House Republicans finished what they failed to do the last session by passing House Joint Resolution 5 by a vote of 55-44.

The resolution says, “To defend and protect unborn children, we the people of the state of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.”

Democrats say it will open the door to further restrictions on abortion or other reproductive health care. For that reason, Democrats tried to gain some leverage by adding amendments that would provide exceptions, like having the right to an abortion if a woman’s pregnancy was a result of rape or incest.

Republicans shot that down and asserted this amendment wouldn’t outright ban abortion, but just say that there is no right to have one in Iowa.

“This amendment is needed is to respond to judicial overreach in the Iowa Supreme Court. The legislature makes laws, the court interprets laws. We also need this amendment without it we could have late term and taxpayer funded abortion in Iowa,” argued Rep. Steven Holt, a Republican from Crawford County.

Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Democrat from Clinton County, countered with, “Fundamental rights don’t come from our supreme court justices. Fundamental rights…fundamental rights to autonomy, to privacy, to making choices about how you live your life, those are inherent, those are rights that we are born with.”

The measure still has to be voted on in the Republican-led Iowa Senate, but is expected to do so.

It would also have to pass in two consecutive General Assemblies before being placed on the ballot for Iowa voters to make the final decision on the constitutional amendment.