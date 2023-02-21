DES MOINES, IOWA — The second of ten suspects in the fatal shooting of a teenager outside Des Moines East High School one year ago has been sentenced. Romeo Perdomo was 16 years old on March 7th, 2022 when he and nine other teens opened fire on Jose David Lopez. The 15-year-old was killed and two other teens seriously injured.

Perdomo was the first defendant to plead guilty. On Tuesday he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Another co-defendant, Kevin Martinez, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last November.