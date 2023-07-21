DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pled guilty to first-degree murder in the East High School shooting that killed one teen and critically injured two others in 2022.

On March 7, 2022 15-year-old Jose Lopez-Perez, Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez Torres were injured during a drive-by shooting outside of East High School. Lopez-Perez passed away from his injuries.

Nyang Mai Chamdual, 16, has pled guilty to First-Degree Murder in the case. Chamdual, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, will return to juvenile court custody until he turns 18. Once he turns 18 he will be sentenced in adult court and could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Chamdual is the third defendant to plead guilty to First-Degree Murder in the case. Seven other teens were charged in the case and all but one has pleaded guilty. The other defendants and their charges are as follows:

Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr., 18. is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of willful injury. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Henry David Valladares Amaya, 19, pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Daniel Hernandez, 19, pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Manuel De Jesus Buezo, 10, pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 19, pled guilty to one count of accessory after the fact, one count of person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and one count of providing a pistol or revolver to a person under 21. He will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Alex Perdomo, 16, pled guilty to first-degree murder and will be sentenced when he turns 18 on Oct. 17, 2024.

Romeo Perdomo, 18, pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Braulio Damien Hernandez-Salas, 18, pled guilty to two charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kevin Isidro Martinez, 17, pled guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.