DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen involved in the East High Shooting pled guilty to second-degree murder Friday afternoon.

Daniel Hernandez, 18, pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury for the death of Jose Lopez, 15, and the serious injury of two students. Hernandez faces up to 70 years in prison and is expected to be sentenced in May 2023.

Ten teenagers in total have been charged in the shooting. Five teens, now including Hernandez, have pled guilty to various charges.

Manuel Buezo, 16, and Henry Amaya, 17, have pled guilty to second-degree murder. Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, has pled guilty to being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, providing a gun to someone under 21, and accessory after the fact. All are scheduled to be sentenced in the spring of 2023.

Kevin Martinez, 16, pled guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in November. Martinez was the first person to be sentenced in the deadly shooting.