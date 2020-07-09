Another Spike in COVID-19 in Iowa: 669 New Cases, 7 More Deaths Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa – Seven more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 669 more Iowans have tested positive for the virus.

739 Iowans have now died from the virus. 33,012 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

7,632 test results were reported by the state’s COVID-19 website in the last 24 hours. The 669 new positive cases equate to a one day positivity rate of 8.76%.

Of the 739 Iowans who’ve died from COVID-19, 390 were residents of long term car facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 17 long term care facilities in Iowa. That’s one fewer than reported yesterda.

There are 168 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. 49 of those patients are in intensive care with 22 of them on ventilators. There are 773 ventilators available statewide.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 26,232 are considered recovered by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

These results stem from testing of 352,106 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,392 people who tested positive out of the 34,469 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.