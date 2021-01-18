Another Iowan Arrested for Joining January 6th Riot in US Capitol

IOWA — The FBI is announcing the arrest of an Iowa man who allegedly took part in the siege of the US Capitol Building earlier this month.

Leo Christopher Kelly of Cedar Rapids was arrested on Monday by FBI agents in Cedar Rapids, according to an FBI news release. Kelly will be charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry with Intent to Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Official Business and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Leo Kelly (Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

Kelly is being held in federal custody. He will make his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, January 19th. In an interview with “LifeSiteNews”, a conservative website, Kelly admitted to being in the building but says he did not damage or loot property or take part in any of the numerous assaults on police officers happening in the US Capitol.

Kelly is the second Iowan to be arrested for allegedly taking part in the attack on the US Capitol Building. Doug Jensen of Des Moines was indicted last week on six federal criminal charges for his role in the attack. Dozens of videos and photos released since the attack show Jensen leading a group of protesters into the building and chasing after Capitol Police Officers. Jensen admitted to being the man seen in those photos in interviews with law enforcement.

Hundreds of extremist supporters of President Trump assaulted the building as he delivered a speech blocks away wherein he repeated numerous discredited conspiracies and false claims about fraud during the 2020 election. Five deaths are linked to the attack, including the beating death of a Capitol Police Officer.

Officials from the Trump Administration have called the 2020 election the most secure in American history.