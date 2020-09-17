Another Homicide Charge Filed in Shooting Death of Sean Newman

Des Moines, Iowa — Another man is now charged with First Degree Murder for his alleged role in a fatal shooting in Des Moines on September 2nd.

27-year-old Luis Anibal Alicea-Rodriguez was arrested Thursday and charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly killing Sean Newman at an apartment on 23rd Street in Des Moines. The shooting happened at 2:30 in the afternoon on September 2nd. 36-year-old Sean Newman was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of 23rd Street.

The next day police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Whitney Davis. Davis is charged with First Degree Murder. On September 4th, police arrested Michael Jacobs and charged him with Newman’s murder as well. Those charges were dropped earlier this week due to “inconsistencies in statements provided by a witness”.