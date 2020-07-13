Another Fort Dodge Inmate Dies as COVID-19 Breakout Continues in Prison

Fort Dodge, Iowa — An inmate from the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has died but it is not known yet whether COVID-19 was a contributing factor.

62-year-old Ronald Eugene Holdsworth died on Saturday morning at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Holdsworth was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. The DOC say that autopsy will examine if COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Holdsworth had several pre-existing conditions, according the department.

119 inmates and 9 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at FDCF as of the latest numbers released on Saturday. Loved ones of inmates tell WHO 13 that social distancing within the facility is nearly impossible and they fear for the health and safety of those who are incarcerated.

Last week 71-year-old inmate Ray Allen Vanlengen died from COVID-19 at a University of Iowa hospital after being transferred from the Fort Dodge prison.

Holdsworth was serving a 25-year sentence for Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree. Vanlengen was serving a 100-year sentence for four convictions of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree.