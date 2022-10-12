WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The rush to capture Des Moines’ untapped golf entertainment market now has one more player joining the game. However, some golfers wonder if there is enough demand to sustain all of the future “golf-ertainment” destinations.

The Business Record reports X-Golf, an indoor golf simulator, plans to open a location in a strip mall across from Jordan Creek Town Center next year. X-Golf will likely supplement a soon-to-be crowded field of casual driving ranges in the Des Moines metro.

Topgolf, the largest chain of these types of businesses, plans to open at the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway and Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines. Suite Shots, which has one location in Fargo, North Dakota, is building its second facility at Interstate 35 and Grand Avenue in West Des Moines. Bombers is constructing its inaugural driving range/hotel at Interstate 80/35 and Merle Hay Road in Johnston.

Bombers hopes to open next year, while Topgolf and Suite Shots have not announced their prospective opening dates.

Reid Sheldahl, a constant golfer at Waveland Golf Course, believes Des Moines can support all four future golf experiences. He said traffic for holes at Waveland picked up exponentially since 2020.

“Having played golf throughout the pandemic, I’ve seen how the city courses get a lot of play,” Sheldahl said. “It’s great, but sometimes it can be tough to play 18 holes after work. I think any opportunity to hit balls and get people interested in the game is spectacular.”

Josh Jones, a casual golfer whose son is on a high school golf team, disagrees.

“I think one is great, two is probably good, but three seems like overkill to me,” Jones said, referring to the driving ranges. “I would be surprised if all three are here in five years.”

Both Jones and Sheldahl agree on their love of golf, and hope the new options grow the game in Iowa.

“I think it will be a really good opportunity for people to give it a shot and see if they like it,” Sheldahl said.

“I’m looking forward to trying it,” said Jones. “I just wonder about Des Moines being a big enough market to support all three, but I certainly hope they can do it.”