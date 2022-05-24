UNITED STATES — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting the 7th consecutive above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season this year. Hurricane season lasts from June 1st through November 30th, but the past 7 years saw the first tropical system form before June 1.
Start date of the Atlantic Hurricane Season over the last 10 years
- 2021: May 22
- 2020: May 16
- 2019: May 20
- 2018: May 25
- 2017: April 19
- 2016: January 12 (First hurricane to form in the Atlantic in January since 1938)
- 2015: May 8
- 2014: July 1
- 2013: June 5
- 2012: May 19
What is an average Atlantic Hurricane Season?
According to the National Hurricane Center, the average Atlantic Hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).
What is predicted in 2022?
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicts 14-21 named storms, six to ten hurricanes, and three to six major hurricanes. An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.
2020 was a record hurricane season in the Atlantic basin with 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and seven major hurricanes.