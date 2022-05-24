UNITED STATES — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting the 7th consecutive above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season this year. Hurricane season lasts from June 1st through November 30th, but the past 7 years saw the first tropical system form before June 1.

Start date of the Atlantic Hurricane Season over the last 10 years

2021: May 22

2020: May 16

2019: May 20

2018: May 25

2017: April 19 2016: January 12 (First hurricane to form in the Atlantic in January since 1938)

(First hurricane to form in the Atlantic in January since 1938) 2015: May 8

2014: July 1

2013: June 5

2012: May 19

What is an average Atlantic Hurricane Season?

According to the National Hurricane Center, the average Atlantic Hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

What is predicted in 2022?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center predicts 14-21 named storms, six to ten hurricanes, and three to six major hurricanes. An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

2020 was a record hurricane season in the Atlantic basin with 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and seven major hurricanes.

2022 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names