Another $200M in grants coming for expansion of broadband internet in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — More funding to expand broadband internet in Iowa is coming from the federal government.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announce Monday that $200 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used as grants to broadband providers looking to increase access for Iowans.

A similar $100 million program announced last month led to 178 applications. Because of the extreme interest in the project, with grant seekers asking for $300 million, Gov. Reynolds has added the extra $200 million from the federal funds to cover the gap.

“Broadband has never been more important for our future. I continue to hear from Iowans who still lack access to the broadband speeds necessary to start a business, telework, or connect with a healthcare provider,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Applications for the funding can be submitted starting October 25th and the deadline for submittal is November 22nd. Learn more about the application process here.