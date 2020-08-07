Annual Sales Tax Holiday Underway on Friday and Saturday in Iowa

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 03: A customer shops for clothes at a Target store on August 03, 2020 in San Rafael, California. In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, back-to-school shopping has mostly moved to online sales, with purchases shifting from clothing to laptop computers and home schooling supplies. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Iowa — The annual Sales Tax holiday in the state of Iowa is underway.

All day on Friday and Saturday, August 7th and 8th, there ill be no sales tax collected on select clothing and footwear at Iowa retailers. Most shoes and clothing items priced under $100 are eligible for the tax relief.

The list of exempt items DOES NOT INCLUDE “watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear”, according to the state’s Sales Tax Holiday webpage.

