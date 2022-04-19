DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds kicked off the Iowa Tourism Conference for 2022. This is a gathering of tourism attractions and the people who run them to talk about ways to better promote Iowa as a destination.

“So let’s just start with the first ever MLB game at the Field of Dreams last year was a dream come true for our state,” said Reynolds. “What an incredible opportunity to showcase Iowa to millions of people, the most viewed MLB regular season game since 2005.”

Reynolds also touted a recent announcement she made for a $100 million dollar investment in Iowa Tourism with a new program called Destination Iowa. That money is provided entirely by the recovery and stimulus measure signed into law by President Joe Biden.

‘Two weeks ago I announced destination Iowa $100 million investment to help communities move forward with transformational, shovel-ready projects,” said Reynolds. “Destination Iowa will empower more communities that dream big to follow suit.”

Reynolds said the state is launching a new program to invest money to encourage people to meet in Iowa. They have also launched a Sports Tourism effort to promote team sports to come to Iowa. She said the numbers of people visiting the state are going up.

“An estimated 41. 3 million adults visited Iowa in 2021 road trips and hotel motel tax revenue revenue checks are out now outpacing pre-pandemic levels and people are discovering Iowa,” said Reynolds.

The Governor said the state is working to increase stock video and photos of Iowa from all four season. She also spoke about a series of videos called the Soul of Iowa.



“I also want to say how excited I am about the Soul of Iowa video series premiering this evening at the Hoyt Sherman Place., said Reynolds. “You’ll find it showcases the state from an entirely fresh perspective that sets Iowa apart from other state tourism campaigns.”