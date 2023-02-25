URBANDALE, Iowa — Police officers and firefighters throughout the Metro will take a break from responding to emergencies and create a little chaos themselves Saturday on the ice. The annual ‘Guns N Hoses’ charity hockey returns to Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale Saturday.

The game benefits Easterseals Iowa and Camp Sunnyside.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Jeff Cronin said Easterseals Iowa hopes to spend the money raised Saturday on a new pontoon boat that is accessible for people with disabilities.

He also said while there’s always a big rivalry between cops and firefighters, the game is truly secondary.

“If you need a police officer, you need a firefighter, chances are there’s something a miss in your day and that part we deal with,” Cronin said. “This is one of those things where we all come together, we put all of that aside, we work as a community to facilitate our goal and that goal is to meet the need of Easterseals.”

The game begins at 1 p.m.

Cronin said doors open at 12 p.m. and fans should get to the game early.

Tickets are available at the box office or online. A ticket to the ‘Guns N Hoses’ game also gets fans into the Des Moines Buccaneers game Saturday night against the Fargo Force at 6 p.m. at Buccaneer Arena.