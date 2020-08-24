Announced: Governor Reynolds and Senator Ernst To Give Speeches During Republican National Convention

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced Sunday that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst will both speak during the four-day Republican National Convention. The convention takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although, COVID-19’s presence across the country will significantly reduce the number of people who traditionally attend the convention.

Reynolds is scheduled to speak on Tuesday and Ernst–who faces her first re-election in November–is slated to give her remarks on Wednesday.

Here is the schedule released by the Trump campaign.

Both Reynolds and Ernst have endorsed Trump for a second term.

Ernst also spoke at the 2016 convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

Watch her speech here.

President Trump heads into the convention trailing by double digits to Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, in many national polls.