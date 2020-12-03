Ankeny’s ‘Gingerbread Lane’ Holiday Display Helps Feed Hungry Iowans

ANKENY, Iowa – The holiday season is in full swing in Ankeny and one neighborhood is continuing a tradition to provide a very merry display – that also helps out hungry Iowans.

The 31 houses on “Gingerbread Lane” put on a show during the holidays. As you move through the display, each house tells another part of the Gingerbread story.

At the end of the route is a Gingerbread House where visitors are encouraged to donate canned goods or money to the Food Bank of Iowa.

Last year they raised more than $6,500 and donated more than 3,000 pounds of food and organizers were worried they wouldn’t be able to help as much this year.

“I was concerned that we weren’t going to hand out stuff and collect stuff this year and I’m super excited that we figured out ways to make it work,” one organizer said.

Even if you can’t donate, the goal of the display is to make people happy – so organizers encourage everyone to enjoy the lights.

To get to Gingerbread Lane, take the First Street exit off I-35 in Ankeny and head west to Southeast Trilein Drive. From there you’ll go south to Southeast 8th Street and you’ll likely see the lights and crowds of cars from there. Gingerbread Lane is just a block east on Southeast 8th.

The display will be up through December 31st.

Gingerbread Lane in Ankeny