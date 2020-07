ANKENY, Iowa – A popular place to keep cool in Ankeny will fully reopen on Tuesday.

Cascade Falls Aquatic Center partially closed on Friday after the facility was broken into and equipment was vandalized. The pools needed to be drained so staff could clean up broken glass.

Reservations are required to use the facility and you have to be an Ankeny resident or have a child that goes to an Ankeny school to gain admission.

You can reserve your time on the city of Ankeny’s website.