Ankeny Woman Re-Opens Metro CBD Stores Under New Iowa Law

ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny woman is back in the CBD business after her stores were shut down in 2019 for allegedly violating Iowa law.

Lacie Navin is the the owner of three ‘Your CBD Store’ locations in the metro. In December 2019 she was arrested and charged with controlled substance violations for selling CBD and hemp products without proper licensing. Iowa laws on both products have since been updated and Navin is now fully complaint and back open for business.

“The Department of Inspections and Appeals comes in … or they look through what it is that you’re selling to make sure you pass certain parameters,” says Navin, “They can see the lab reports or certificates of analysis, they’re called, and has just established what what it is that we can’t carry, and what it is that we can.”

Navin received her hemp license this month. She will host a ribbon cutting at her Ankeny store next Monday.