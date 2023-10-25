ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of a man who was in her care.

In April 73-year-old Ray Crammond was transported from his Ankeny home to a hospital for declining health conditions. According to court documents, Crammond was not being given his medications, wasn’t being fed, bathed, or hydrated, and was suffering from multiple bed sores. Crammond was hospitalized for eight days before passing away.

An investigation into the care of Crammond began in May after DHS case workers reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that Crammond had been living in “devastating” conditions. The sheriff’s office said the home was extremely dirty and un-kept. Crammond, who was bedridden, was under the care of Dianna Lynn Becker-Abeyta, 61, at the time.

During the initial investigation, detectives discovered Becker-Abeyta had been using Crammond’s money on things that weren’t needed for his care. Becker-Abeyta was arrested and charged in June with financial exploitation of an older individual and neglect of a dependent person.

In August an autopsy was completed and determined Crammond died from Pneumonia due to Klebsiella pneumoniae infection. The sheriff’s office said Crammond’s manner of death was determined as homicide due to the inadequate care he received from Becker-Abeyta.

Becker-Abeyta was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday on a Second Degree Murder charge.