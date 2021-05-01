Ankeny Woman Charged With Animal Neglect After Dog Starves to Death

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is accused of neglecting two dogs so severely that one died of starvation.

Amber Robison, 26, bonded out of the Polk County Jail on Saturday after police charged her with two counts of animal neglect.

According to a criminal complaint, Robison took a dead dog into the Animal Rescue League of Iowa last Saturday. A veterinarian determined the dog had likely been starved to death. Police say Robison admitted to leaving the dog in its kennel without food for days at a time. That same day police executed a search warrant at Robison’s home and found a 9-month-old German Shepherd suffering from starvation and severe dehydration.

Robison is set to appear in court on June 14.