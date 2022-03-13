Bondurant, IA — An employee at an assisted living facility has been charged in the death of an elderly woman.

Polk County Sheriff arrested 30-year-old Catherine Forkpa of Ankeny. Forkpa is charged with dependent abuse and intentional reckless abuse.



Back on January 21st, Polk County Sheriff was called to Courtyard Estates Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant where staff found 77-year-old Harriet Stewart laying on the ground. Stewart had been exposed to below-freezing temperatures. At the time it was -8 degrees and authorities said the victim had been outdoors for an undetermined amount of time. Forkpa was an employee at Courtyard Estates at the time of death.

Staff at the care facility brought the victim into the building in an attempt to warm her up. When medics arrived, they began to treat the victim. She was later taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.