ANKENY, Iowa — People lined the streets of Ankeny Saturday morning as they celebrated SummerFest with the annual Grand Parade.

It stared near Ankeny High School and went down Cherry Street and Prairie Ridge Drive before eventually ending at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center.

After the parade, SummerFest’s carnival continue at the District at Prairie Ridge Trail. Musical acts begin Saturday at 3 p.m.

Ashley Cundiff, Ankeny SummerFest’s chairperson, said it’s a lot hard work to put on the three-day event but it’s worth it to see the community come together each year.

“I’ve been involved in SummerFest for five years now. I know how much hard work goes into it,” she said. “And honestly, from that standpoint, I love just watching the whole event come together, watching the community have fun with their families and their friends. It’s a great way to relax and kind of wrap up the festivities of 4th of July and I just love listening to the music and watching everyone have fun.”

SummerFest continues Sunday with the carnival beginning at 1 p.m. The weekend celebration concludes with fireworks Sunday at 9:30 p.m.