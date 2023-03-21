ANKENY, Iowa — Monday night the Ankeny School Board held a public hearing to discuss the planned $6 million renovation to Ankeny Stadium.

The district has been working on plans to renovate Ankeny Stadium since 2013 and is currently looking for construction bids for the third and final phase.

The third phase of the plan is to build a new team meeting complex on the north end of the stadium that will also be able to be used for district meetings. The plan will also add more parking and drop-off locations.

Ankeny Stadium was first built in 1976 and has not had any major renovations since the current plan’s first phase in 2016.

Samantha Aukes, the Chief of Communications for Ankeny Community School District, said that the renovations are highly anticipated for a stadium that serves the entire community.

“It serves both of our high school programs so we’re talking six football teams, six soccer teams six track teams, two marching bands, and numerous clubs and organizations and community groups in addition to that,” Aukes said. “So this stadium is really central to our community and an important part of how we’re able to serve students here.”

Construction is expected to start late this spring or early this summer and finish by fall 2024.