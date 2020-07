Ankeny, Iowa — Cascade Falls Aquatic Center in Ankeny will be closed until Sunday after an employee of the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the city, the facility will be deep cleaned before opening on July 12th. That time can also be used for other employees to be tested for COVID-19, according to the press release.

The City of Ankeny says it is complying with all CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines as it works to reopen the facility.