Ankeny police seek help locating 12-year-old runaway

ANKENY, Iowa – Police in Ankeny are asking for the public’s help to locate a runaway 12-year-old who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Police say Aubrielle K. McKeel was last seen on Friday in the early evening. Her last known location was near the playground at Autumn Ridge Mobile home park in Ankeny.

Aubrielle didn’t come home that night and a missing person report was made with police. She did contact her mother on social media Sunday but wouldn’t tell her where she was.

Aubrielle is 5’08” and 140 pounds. She has a thin vertical scar on her right eyebrow and her nose is pierced.

If you have any information about where Aubrielle is you’re asked to contact Ankeny Police at (515) 289-5268.