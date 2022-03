ANKENY, IOWA — Ankeny Police are asking for help finding a teen girl who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning. Fifteen-year-old Daphne Perez reportedly was last seen wearing jeans, a dark hoodie and a stocking cap when she left home at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Police believe she may be in the Des Moines area with friends from her former school.

Anyone with information about Daphne Perez’s location should call Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333.