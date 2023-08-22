ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered 34-year-old woman.

Robbin McClain was last seen leaving her home on foot at around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of SE Grant Street. Police said McClain is believed to be in crisis and doesn’t have her medication.

McClain is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 212 lbs. She has short, curly red hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a red shirt.

Anyone with information regarding McClain’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Polk County Dispatch at (515)286-3333, ext. 5.