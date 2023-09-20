ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered 41-year-old woman.

Stephanie Edwards was last seen at around 11 p.m. Tuesday when she left her home in the 2000 block of NW Sharmin Drive. Police said Edwards is believed to be in crisis and she does not have her medication with her.

Edwards is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 145 lbs. with short, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Dispatch at (515)286-3333, ext. 5 or call 911.