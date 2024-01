ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an endangered teenager.

Dayla Cockerham, 14, was last seen at around 1 a.m. Friday when she left her home. According to police, Dayla is in crisis and does not have her medication with her.

Dayla is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 100 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Dayla’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.