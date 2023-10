ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Cherish Stierwalt was last heard from when she sent a message to her parents on Sunday, Oct. 1, police said. Cherish is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing or who be may be with.

Anyone with information about Cherish’s whereabouts is asked to contact Polk County Dispatch at (515)286-3333, ext. 5.