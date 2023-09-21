ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Amarianna, or Mari, Findley-Murry, 17, hasn’t been seen since 10 a.m. on Monday when she left her home in the 1300 block of SW 11th Street. Police said it’s unknown at this time who she may be with.

Findley-Murry is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She has long curly maroon dyed hair. Anyone with information regarding Findley-Murry’s whereabouts is asked to call Polk County Dispatch at (515)286-3333 ext. 5.