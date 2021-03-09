Ankeny Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death Inside Residence

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are investigating a “suspicious” death inside a residence Tuesday evening.

Police are on the scene at the Autumn Ridge community in the 1900 block of Windover Drive, the Ankeny Police Department said. Police responded to a residence around 4:30 p.m. and found one person dead inside.

Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden said they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and are currently interviewing witnesses and other residents in the area. Police have not identified the victim or released the person’s cause of death.

The Ankeny Police Department said there does not appear to be an active threat to the community at this time.

Schneden said anyone with information about the case should contact police.

WHO 13 will provide updates when more information is available.