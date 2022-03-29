ANKENY, Iowa — Police in Ankeny are investigating an apparent shooting that left one person injured. It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Ankeny officers were sent to to the 700 block of SW 28th Street on a report of shots fired. Officers reported finding multiple shell casings but no suspects or victims. However, a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a Des Moines hospital shortly after the report of shots fired.

Police are interviewing the shooting victim; his name is not being released at this time. Anyone with information about the Tuesday morning shooting is asked to call Ankeny Police at 515-289-5240.