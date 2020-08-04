Police Identify Pregnant Teen Killed in Hotel Shooting, Seek Material Witness

Ankeny, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is seeking an 18-year-old man for questioning in the shooting death of a pregnant teenager in a hotel room.

Officers found 17-year-old Mia Holmes suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:00 p.m. on Monday night at WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny at 6703 SE Bellagio Drive. Holmes, who was pregnant, was taken a nearby hospital. She and her unborn child did not survive.

Ankeny Police are now asking for help to find 18-year-old Donault Logan. Police have issued a material witness warrant for Logan. He is believed to be driving a 2006 Saturn Vue with no license plates.

Tips can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa online or by calling 515-223-1400 or 800-452-1111.