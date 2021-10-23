Ankeny Police Department participates in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

ANKENY, Iowa — Thousands of pounds of expired medications are now in the trash, thanks to National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Ankeny Police Department participated in the nationwide event on Saturday. Officers set up an area for people to throw away their unused and expired drugs in order to keep them out of the wrong hands.

“The big thing is we don’t want people that shouldn’t have some prescriptions [to] misuse them,” said Ankeny Police Department Sergeant Corey Schneden. “It’s good to just get them back, and the Drug Enforcement Agency takes care of destroying it for everyone.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S saw an uptick in overdose deaths during the pandemic.

APD officers and volunteers collected tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs during their operation.

Although statistics are not available for this specific drug takeback day, the DEA says it collected close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs last year.

National Drug Take-Back Day takes place every April and October.