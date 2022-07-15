ANKENY, IOWA — Two men have been arrested with multiple stolen guns in Ankeny, many of them taken from gunowners who made themselves easy targets for the thieves. Police say multiple weapons recovered were taken out of unlocked vehicles – a dangerous and foolish place to leave a deadly weapon or any other valuable item.

Ankeny Police say they served a search warrant at an apartment in the 800 block of SW 28th Street on Thursday as they investigated reports of numerous car burglaries. Police say they found a “large of amount” of stolen property in the apartment, including multiple firearms. Police say many of those guns were taken out of unlocked vehicles. Police say you should never leave firearms in cars – or any other valuables, for that matter. Unlocked vehicles obviously offer little protection from thieves.

Police took two men into custody – 18-year-old Akim Chol Duot and 19-year-old Kochnor Bang Kong. Each are charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons, Carrying Weapons and Theft.

If you are the victim of a recent vehicle theft and haven’t reported it, Ankeny Police suggest you call Polk County Dispatch at 515-286-3333 to do so. Some of the property recovered by Ankeny Police has not been reported stolen to authorities yet.