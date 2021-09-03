Ankeny native wins bronze in javelin at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 03: Bronze medalist Justin Phongsavanh of Team United States poses during the men’s Javelin Throw – F54 medal ceremony on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

TOKYO — An Ankeny man who was paralyzed after being shot back in 2015 will be bringing home a medal from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games.

Justin Phongsavanh, 24, earned a bronze medal during the men’s javelin throw Friday night, Iowa time. This was the former Ankeny Centennial Jaguar’s first time competing in the Paralympics.

After graduating from DMACC in 2019 with an associate degree in Accounting he decided to pursue training to become a Paralympian.

On Facebook, Justin said that this moment has been five years in the making.