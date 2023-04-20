ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman was arrested on child endangerment charges Wednesday afternoon after her child was hospitalized for being severely malnourished.

According to court records, a 2-year-old child was admitted to an Ankeny hospital on Monday for severe malnutrition. At the time of admittance the 2-year-old child weighed 15 lbs. and was 2-feet-3-inches tall, court records state. Those numbers put the child in the 0.1 percentile for healthy children.

Toshia Marie Faith Bruckner has been charged with Child Endangerment – Serious Injury and Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person.

Bruckner has been released from the Polk County Jail on pretrial release. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 10.

A no-contact order has been entered that prevents her from seeing her child or anyone under the age of 18.