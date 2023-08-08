WASHINGTON – An Ankeny man has been sentenced to 88 months in federal prison for his role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Monday, Salvador Sandoval Jr. learned he will spend more than seven years behind bars.

It is the longest sentence any Iowan convicted in the January 6th riot has received. He was found guilty of assaulting an officer three times, obstructing an official proceeding, and engaging in physical violence among a slew of other charges.

Sandoval’s mother, Deborah Sandoval, pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building and had other charges dropped in exchange for her plea. In May, she was sentenced to five months in prison.

The last Iowan awaiting sentencing for actions in the riot is Cedar Rapids native Leo Kelly. He was found guilty in May of charges including obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

Kelly is set to be sentenced on August 18th.