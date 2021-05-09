Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Pregnant Girlfriend

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend is taking a plea deal.

Donault Logan is pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver in the death of 17-year-old Mia Holmes.

Logan was 18 years old when police say he accidentally shot Holmes in a hotel room at WoodSpring Suites in Ankeny in August 2020.

In court documents, Logan admitted he was there to sell marijuana. He initially faced additional charges including non-consensual termination of a pregnancy and sexual exploitation of a minor. Those charges have been dropped as part of the plea.

Logan faces up to ten years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 18.