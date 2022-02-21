ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny many is accused of firing a gun at an occupied car and threatening employees of a bar with a knife in separate weekend incidents. Maximilian Kragel, 29, is facing seven felony charges including Assault, Theft and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

According to Ankeny Police and online court records, Kragel is accused of threatening the employees at Good Times bar on Saturday night with a knife. Then, on Sunday evening, he is accused of throwing a group of people out of his apartment – then shooting at their car as they drove away. The car was hit by one shot. No one was injured. Police learned as they were investigating the shooting that Kragel was driving a stolen car.

He was taken into custody at his apartment. His full list of charges includes:

Going Armed With Intent

Harrassment – 2 counts

Assault while Displaying a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon as a Felon

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon – 2 counts

Theft

Domestic Abuse