Ankeny man claims guns found in Chicago hotel were packed by mistake; police bodycam video released

CHICAGO – Police bodycam footage of an Ankeny man’s arrest in Chicago earlier this month is shedding new light on what officials initially feared could have been signs a mass shooting was planned.

Thirty-two-year-old Keegan Casteel of Ankeny was arrested on July 4th after a hotel worker found guns in his high-rise waterfront hotel room. A high-powered rifle with a scope, a semi-automatic handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were discovered in the room.

Casteel, his girlfriend, and at least one child were staying at the W Hotel downtown. His 12th-floor room overlooked Navy Pier, a place packed with people during the holiday weekend.

In the body cam video, an officer is heard speaking with Casteel and saying, “I told him ‘like dude this could have been a Las Vegas situation … we don’t know.’”

But Casteel told officers he wasn’t there to hurt anyone. He says he mistakenly left the guns in his bag, while his family was packing for vacation. He says he discovered them before a trip to the beach and that’s why they were out in the room because he didn’t want to take them to the beach.

Casteel told officers he believed the guns were legal for him to own. Illinois’ gun laws differ significantly from those in Iowa.

He now faces two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.