ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

Lynn Lindaman, 72, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Ankeny Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations. A complaint accusing Lindaman of sexually abusing a minor was filed with the Ankeny Police Department on Tuesday.

Lindaman is currently being held in the Polk County Jail without bail and has been charged with two counts of second degree sexual abuse.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515)289-5240 or the DCI at (515)725-0030.