Ankeny hosting final candidate forum ahead of local elections

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny will host its final forum for local election candidates, including school board candidates Thursday night.

It will be the candidates’ last chance to speak all in the same room together before the election.

One school board candidate, Lori Bullock said she just wants viewers and attendees to take it all in as it is their last opportunity.

“I just really hope that you know, people understand that local elections matter a lot. This is what happened, you know, for the city council,” said Bullock. “This is what happens in our city, how our taxpayers’ dollars are spent here in our city. and for the school board. it’s you know, what happens in our schools. how our teachers and staff are treated, how our policies are set.”

The forum is hosted by the Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce at the Kirkendall Public Library and is open to the public, which allows for about 40 people to attend.

Community members were asked to submit questions to the chamber’s website and all questions will be from community members. Every candidate will get a short time to answer.

The live stream will be available on the Ankeny Area Chamber’s Facebook page at 6:00 p.m.